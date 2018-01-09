Sports

Tuesday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Jan. 9, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

January 09, 2018 10:04 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. MARY’S 70, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 62

St. Mary’s (Stockton)

19

16

22

15

70

Christian Brothers

22

6

20

12

62

SM–Young 26, Decosta 18, Johnson 15, Cayton 9, Blount 2, Vasquez 2. CB–Juniel 25, Prichard 8, Shine 7, Sims 6, Sunada 6, Brown 5, Miller 3.

WHITNEY 69, COSUMNES OAKS 62

Cosumnes Oaks

14

18

14

16

62

Whitney

22

14

13

20

69

CO–Butts 8, Ito 3, Hess 17, McCrae 2, Bray 3, Rosette 10, Fox 7, Coleman 5, Jones 7. W–Railsback 2, Cherry 9, Mz. MacFarlane 6, Mk. MacFarlane 8, McCarrick 10, Lewis 18, Brustman 16.

ST. FRANCIS 67, ELK GROVE 56

Elk Grove

12

16

10

18

56

St. Francis

21

13

16

17

67

SF–Nicolos 19, Bagatelos 13, Pank 10, Keitges 9, Austin 6, Williams 4, Gage 3, Kelly 3. EG–Smith 19, Williams 8, Britton 8, Hanks 7, Chelini 6, Singleton 4, McCoy 4.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO CITY 84, COSUMNES RIVER 70

Sacramento City

25

59

84

Cosumnes River

35

35

70

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO CITY 75, COSUMNES RIVER 52

Sacramento City

19

22

20

14

75

Cosumnes River

11

12

7

22

52

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

