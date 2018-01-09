Tuesday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Jan. 9, 2018

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY’S 70, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 62
St. Mary’s (Stockton)
19
16
22
15
—
70
Christian Brothers
22
6
20
12
—
62
SM–Young 26, Decosta 18, Johnson 15, Cayton 9, Blount 2, Vasquez 2. CB–Juniel 25, Prichard 8, Shine 7, Sims 6, Sunada 6, Brown 5, Miller 3.
WHITNEY 69, COSUMNES OAKS 62
Cosumnes Oaks
14
18
14
16
—
62
Whitney
22
14
13
20
—
69
CO–Butts 8, Ito 3, Hess 17, McCrae 2, Bray 3, Rosette 10, Fox 7, Coleman 5, Jones 7. W–Railsback 2, Cherry 9, Mz. MacFarlane 6, Mk. MacFarlane 8, McCarrick 10, Lewis 18, Brustman 16.
ST. FRANCIS 67, ELK GROVE 56
Elk Grove
12
16
10
18
—
56
St. Francis
21
13
16
17
—
67
SF–Nicolos 19, Bagatelos 13, Pank 10, Keitges 9, Austin 6, Williams 4, Gage 3, Kelly 3. EG–Smith 19, Williams 8, Britton 8, Hanks 7, Chelini 6, Singleton 4, McCoy 4.
COMMUNITY COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SACRAMENTO CITY 84, COSUMNES RIVER 70
Sacramento City
25
59
—
84
Cosumnes River
35
35
—
70
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SACRAMENTO CITY 75, COSUMNES RIVER 52
Sacramento City
19
22
20
14
—
75
Cosumnes River
11
12
7
22
—
52
