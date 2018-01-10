Germany, again, will be the team to catch in Olympic luge

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2017, file photo, Natalie Geisenberger, of German, celebrates after placing first in a World Cup luge event in Lake Placid, N.Y. There's some sort of mystical power when it comes to Germany and luge. Germany has more sliding tracks than any other nation, plus always seems to be ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to technology and any other innovation that can be used to get a sled down the ice faster than anyone else. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo