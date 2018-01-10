Sports

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 10, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

January 10, 2018 09:59 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

FRANKLIN 46, MONTEREY TRAIL 45

Monterey Trail

8

7

21

9

45

Franklin (Elk Grove)

9

14

15

8

46

MT–Robinson 13, Lister 8, Adams Jr. 2, Dabandan 3, Jhajj 6, Crump Jr. 10, Fitzgerald 3. F–Estacio 20, Valgry 5, Sim 10, Blackman 3, Roberts 8.

SACRAMENTO 61, LAGUNA CREEK 54

Laguna Creek

21

13

13

7

54

Sacramento

23

9

15

14

61

LC–Woods 12, Wijangco 2, Bedal 4, Bean 10, Drake 2, Pettit 2, Ibeh 16, Pizon 6. S–Lewis 13, Gwananji 6, Sweet 15, Talmadge 16, Daniels 11.

GRANT 72, PLEASANT GROVE 63

Grant

7

20

24

21

72

Pleasant Grove

10

17

8

25

63

G–Bohannon 8, McGee 4, Hampton 3, Richardson 25, Jones 12, Brown 2, Haynes 8, Pruitt 10. PG–Huddleston 4, Rosemond 5, Huber 20, Davis 2, Kranhold 15, Nocon 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO 86, LAGUNA CREEK 12

Sacramento

23

24

25

14

86

Laguna Creek

2

2

7

1

12

S–Browal 10, Avent 9, Toler 2, Harris 8, Edwards 19, Latchison 4, Walters 22, Gomez 12. LC–Marquez 2, Erinmwingbovo 1, Armour 2, Harris 5.

INDERKUM 68, WOODLAND 36

Woodland

9

6

9

12

36

Inderkum

15

15

17

21

68

W–Montez 16, Corona 3, Bautista 4, Schneider 4, Matamoros 7, Saucedo 2. I–Autry 4, Jackson 2, Richards 15, Benoit 7, Nia. Dillard 40.

MCCLATCHY 67, KENNEDY 32

Kennedy

5

8

9

10

32

McClatchy

18

18

20

11

67

K–Shirley 8, Lauderdale 11, Patterson 8, Tanaka 5. M–Turney 11, Felix 4, Wallace 6, Beatty 8, Lowery 19, Fermil 19.

VALLEY 62, BURBANK 21

Burbank

5

7

0

8

21

Valley

26

20

13

3

62

B–Dobbins 4, Mann 3, Douglas 2, Fletcher 2, Finau 10. V–Tolton 19, M. Clark 10, Montgomery 4, Sellers 6, Wiggins 8, L. Clark 9, Penn 6.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

