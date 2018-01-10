Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 10, 2018

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
FRANKLIN 46, MONTEREY TRAIL 45
Monterey Trail
8
7
21
9
—
45
Franklin (Elk Grove)
9
14
15
8
—
46
Never miss a local story.
MT–Robinson 13, Lister 8, Adams Jr. 2, Dabandan 3, Jhajj 6, Crump Jr. 10, Fitzgerald 3. F–Estacio 20, Valgry 5, Sim 10, Blackman 3, Roberts 8.
SACRAMENTO 61, LAGUNA CREEK 54
Laguna Creek
21
13
13
7
—
54
Sacramento
23
9
15
14
—
61
LC–Woods 12, Wijangco 2, Bedal 4, Bean 10, Drake 2, Pettit 2, Ibeh 16, Pizon 6. S–Lewis 13, Gwananji 6, Sweet 15, Talmadge 16, Daniels 11.
GRANT 72, PLEASANT GROVE 63
Grant
7
20
24
21
—
72
Pleasant Grove
10
17
8
25
—
63
G–Bohannon 8, McGee 4, Hampton 3, Richardson 25, Jones 12, Brown 2, Haynes 8, Pruitt 10. PG–Huddleston 4, Rosemond 5, Huber 20, Davis 2, Kranhold 15, Nocon 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SACRAMENTO 86, LAGUNA CREEK 12
Sacramento
23
24
25
14
—
86
Laguna Creek
2
2
7
1
—
12
S–Browal 10, Avent 9, Toler 2, Harris 8, Edwards 19, Latchison 4, Walters 22, Gomez 12. LC–Marquez 2, Erinmwingbovo 1, Armour 2, Harris 5.
INDERKUM 68, WOODLAND 36
Woodland
9
6
9
12
—
36
Inderkum
15
15
17
21
—
68
W–Montez 16, Corona 3, Bautista 4, Schneider 4, Matamoros 7, Saucedo 2. I–Autry 4, Jackson 2, Richards 15, Benoit 7, Nia. Dillard 40.
MCCLATCHY 67, KENNEDY 32
Kennedy
5
8
9
10
—
32
McClatchy
18
18
20
11
—
67
K–Shirley 8, Lauderdale 11, Patterson 8, Tanaka 5. M–Turney 11, Felix 4, Wallace 6, Beatty 8, Lowery 19, Fermil 19.
VALLEY 62, BURBANK 21
Burbank
5
7
0
8
—
21
Valley
26
20
13
3
—
62
B–Dobbins 4, Mann 3, Douglas 2, Fletcher 2, Finau 10. V–Tolton 19, M. Clark 10, Montgomery 4, Sellers 6, Wiggins 8, L. Clark 9, Penn 6.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.
Comments