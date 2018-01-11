Bjoergen looks to continue dominance in cross country skiing

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Norway's Marit Bjoergen arrives at the finish area to win the women's cross country 4x5 km relay classic free competition with her teammates Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Heidi Weng and Maiken Caspersen Falla at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland. Bjoergen has won three gold medals in each of the last two Winter Games and looks for more next month in South Korea. Matthias Schrader, File AP Photo