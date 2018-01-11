More Videos

Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr 0:46

Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr

Pause
Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:24

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public 0:47

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around 0:41

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

See spotted owls in the wild 0:24

See spotted owls in the wild

  • Video: Wipeouts at Mavericks surf competition

    See wipeouts from the famous Titans of Mavericks big wave surfing competition off Pillar Point at Half Moon Bay, California, on Friday, February 12, 2016.

See wipeouts from the famous Titans of Mavericks big wave surfing competition off Pillar Point at Half Moon Bay, California, on Friday, February 12, 2016. Red Bull TV
See wipeouts from the famous Titans of Mavericks big wave surfing competition off Pillar Point at Half Moon Bay, California, on Friday, February 12, 2016. Red Bull TV

Sports

Monday could be surf’s up time for Mavericks Challenge

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 07:24 PM

The rosters for the Mavericks Challenge have been set for nearly a month, but the date has been up in the air.

On Thursday, the World Surf League said the time to paddle out could come as soon as Monday.

In a tweet, WSL says the event is on “yellow alert with potential to run this Monday or Tuesday!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have not yet called the competition on because we want to ensure we have the best conditions possible for Mavericks,” surfer Mike Parsons is quoted as saying on the tweet.

Brian Overfelt, who serves as the contest’s event manager, tells SFGate that, “They’re leaving (the time frame) open, in case Tuesday looks better or the swell diminishes. But they’re telling everybody to be ready to go on Monday.”

The Mavericks Challenge, formerly known as Titans of Mavericks, was last run in 2016 and is being run by the WSL for the first time as part of its Big Wave Tour. The tour only runs events when waves hit at least 30 feet, according to The Mercury News. The contest, an all-day event, is held at Mavericks Beach, near Pillar Point and north of Half Moon Bay.

The window for the contest opened Jan. 3 following approval from the California Coastal Commission, according to WSL. The latest it could happen would be at the end of next month.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr 0:46

Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr

Pause
Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek 0:24

Hummer and Honda sit mangled just feet from Pacific Ocean after being swept down creek

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public 0:47

How cute is this baby sloth, just introduced to the public

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings 0:44

Take a look at some of Ella Dining Room and Bar's elegant offerings

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around 0:41

Caltrans tries to get wrong way freeway drivers to turn around

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

See spotted owls in the wild 0:24

See spotted owls in the wild

  • Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr

    Rich Gannon talks about new Raiders coach Jon Gruden as he's officially announced as head coach Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Former Raiders QB Rich Gannon talks Gruden, Carr

View More Video