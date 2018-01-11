Monday could be surf’s up time for Mavericks Challenge

The rosters for the Mavericks Challenge have been set for nearly a month, but the date has been up in the air.
On Thursday, the World Surf League said the time to paddle out could come as soon as Monday.
The #BigWaveTour #MavericksChallenge is on yellow alert with potential to run this Monday or Tuesday! "We have not yet called the competition on because we want to ensure we have the best conditions possible for Mavericks." - Mike Parsons | @GrantTwigBaker Photo by Brian Overfelt pic.twitter.com/Xj9eufA9Vg— World Surf League (@wsl) January 12, 2018
In a tweet, WSL says the event is on “yellow alert with potential to run this Monday or Tuesday!”
“We have not yet called the competition on because we want to ensure we have the best conditions possible for Mavericks,” surfer Mike Parsons is quoted as saying on the tweet.
Brian Overfelt, who serves as the contest’s event manager, tells SFGate that, “They’re leaving (the time frame) open, in case Tuesday looks better or the swell diminishes. But they’re telling everybody to be ready to go on Monday.”
The Mavericks Challenge, formerly known as Titans of Mavericks, was last run in 2016 and is being run by the WSL for the first time as part of its Big Wave Tour. The tour only runs events when waves hit at least 30 feet, according to The Mercury News. The contest, an all-day event, is held at Mavericks Beach, near Pillar Point and north of Half Moon Bay.
Mavericks is coming. #MavericksChallenge @kai_lenny pic.twitter.com/q7XublDFq4— World Surf League (@wsl) January 3, 2018
The window for the contest opened Jan. 3 following approval from the California Coastal Commission, according to WSL. The latest it could happen would be at the end of next month.
