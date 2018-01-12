Sports

Chiefs hire McCullough off USC staff to coach running backs

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 04:08 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Chiefs hired Deland McCullough off the staff at Southern California on Friday to coach their running backs, taking the place of recently promoted assistant coach Eric Bieniemy.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid moved Bieniemy into the offensive coordinator job shortly after Matt Nagy, who had excelled in the role this past season, took the head job with the Chicago Bears.

McCullough spent six seasons with Indiana before coaching the Trojans' running backs last season.

He played at Miami of Ohio before stints with the Bengals and Eagles in the NFL, two seasons with Winnipeg in the Canadian Football League and a season in the short-lived XFL.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic discusses the Kings' Jan. 11 loss to the Clippers

    The Kings' shooting guard scored a career-high 22 points in the losing game on Jan. 11.

Bogdan Bogdanovic discusses the Kings' Jan. 11 loss to the Clippers

Bogdan Bogdanovic discusses the Kings' Jan. 11 loss to the Clippers 1:35

Bogdan Bogdanovic discusses the Kings' Jan. 11 loss to the Clippers
Coach Dave Joerger on the Kings' Jan. 11 loss to Clippers 2:35

Coach Dave Joerger on the Kings' Jan. 11 loss to Clippers
Marshawn Lynch visits former elementary school in Oakland 2:53

Marshawn Lynch visits former elementary school in Oakland

View More Video