Wise gets a win and earns chance to defend Olympic gold

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 04:17 PM

SNOWMASS, Colo.

American David Wise will get the chance to defend his Olympic gold medal after wrapping up his spot in the Pyeongchang Games with a victory in a ski halfpipe qualifier on Friday.

Wise beat fellow Americans Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck for his second victory of the season. Up to three more halfpipe spots are up for grabs next week in Mammoth Mountain. Ferreira, Blunck, Torin Yater-Wallace and Gus Kenworthy are among those in the mix.

Women's Olympic gold medalist Maddie Bowman finished fourth but also secured her Olympic spot.

Canada's Cassie Sharp took the title and was followed by American Brita Sigourney, who is tied for second with Devin Logan in the U.S. halfpipe qualifying standings.

