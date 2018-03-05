Ronda Rousey, seen at the 2015 ESPY Awards, will take part in a mixed tag team bout at Wrestlemania 34 in April.
Ronda Rousey, seen at the 2015 ESPY Awards, will take part in a mixed tag team bout at Wrestlemania 34 in April. Richard Shotwell Invision file
Ronda Rousey, seen at the 2015 ESPY Awards, will take part in a mixed tag team bout at Wrestlemania 34 in April. Richard Shotwell Invision file

Sports

‘It’s happening’: Ronda Rousey’s first WWE match to take place at Wrestlemania 34

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

March 05, 2018 09:16 PM

Ronda Rousey made a name for herself in the UFC. Now she'll get her chance to become a star in WWE.

Rousey will join Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team bout against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To prepare for WWE's signature event, she'll appear on every episode of "Raw" each Monday leading up to the big show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. She signed a full-time contract with WWE in late January.

Rousey, a bronze medalist in judo during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, shot to stardom in mixed martial arts. Forcing many opponents to tap out due to her signature armbar, she won her first 12 matches before her UFC career ended with consecutive knockout losses.

Now she trades the UFC's octagon for WWE's squared circle.

Also on the Wrestlemania 34 card, Brock Lesnar will put his Universal title on the line against Roman Reigns, and A.J. Styles will defend his WWE belt against Shinsuke Nakamura.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Skal Labissiere, Kings teammates break down game-winning three pointer against Knicks

View More Video