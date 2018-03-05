‘It’s happening’: Ronda Rousey’s first WWE match to take place at Wrestlemania 34

Ronda Rousey made a name for herself in the UFC. Now she'll get her chance to become a star in WWE.
Rousey will join Kurt Angle in a mixed tag team bout against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans.
Yup, it's happening. @RealKurtAngle & @RondaRousey vs. @TripleH & @StephMcMahon on The #GrandestStageOfThemAll, #WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/bkjgwYQefO— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 6, 2018
To prepare for WWE's signature event, she'll appear on every episode of "Raw" each Monday leading up to the big show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. She signed a full-time contract with WWE in late January.
Rousey, a bronze medalist in judo during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, shot to stardom in mixed martial arts. Forcing many opponents to tap out due to her signature armbar, she won her first 12 matches before her UFC career ended with consecutive knockout losses.
Now she trades the UFC's octagon for WWE's squared circle.
Also on the Wrestlemania 34 card, Brock Lesnar will put his Universal title on the line against Roman Reigns, and A.J. Styles will defend his WWE belt against Shinsuke Nakamura.
