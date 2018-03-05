Sports

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 5, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

March 05, 2018 09:57 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

CASA ROBLE 11, PLACER 1 (6)

Placer

100

00

1

3

2

Casa Roble

202

041

11

12

1

Williams and West; Richie, Haines (3) and Matis. Top Hitters: P–Robinson 2x3. CR–Detwiler 2x2, HR, 2 RBIs; Hansen 2x4, 2B, HR; Jarman 2x3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Stewart 3x3.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

