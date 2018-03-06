Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 6, 2018

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 10, WHITNEY 4 (6)
Whitney
001
111
—
4
4
0
Capital Christian
205
12x
—
10
14
2
Never miss a local story.
Eastlick, Bowers (3), Leonardi (4). Carter, Herrera (5). No catchers reported. Top hitters: W–Hamp 2x3; Hurtarte 2B. CC–Carter 2x4, RBI; Rice 4x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Bachelier 2x4, 2 RBIs; Cortese 2x3, RBI.
SOFTBALL
SHELDON 13, LODI 0 (5)
Lodi
000
00
—
0
0
3
Sheldon
004
90
—
13
12
1
Toy, Schroeder (4), Toy (4) and Yabumob, Price (4). Owens, Brown (5) and Moreno, Kayser (5). Top hitters: L–No hits. S–Ayers 3B, 2 RBIs; Pierce 3 hits; Moreno 2 hits; Caro, 2 RBIs.
BOYS GOLF
LINCOLN 239, BEAR RIVER 257
9 holes at Lincoln Hills, par 36
Low Scorers: Easter, L, 40; Aldrich, BR, 41; Kurland, L, 48.
WHITNEY 118, BELLA VISTA 209
9 holes at North Ridge Country Club, par 36
Low Scorers: Lizarraga, BV, 39; Amore, BV, 40; Summerhanser, W, 31; Tingel, W, 34; Stern, W, 36.
DEL ORO 198, WOODCREEK 211
9 holes at Morgan Creek Golf Course, par 36
Low Scorers: Wesoloski, DO, 35; Cervantes, WC, 35; Knight, WC, 37; Mancasola, DO 39; Morris, DO, 39; Lee, WC, 45.
MONDAY, MARCH 5
2018 Wolfpack Invitational Golf Tournament
Hosted by Cosumnes Oaks High School
18 holes at Castle Oaks Golf Course, par 71
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
Position, High School
Score
1
Whitney
384
2
Kennedy
388
3
Rocklin
400
4
Lodi
401
5
Cosumnes Oaks
418
6
Del Oro
419
7
Pleasant Grove
430
8
Roseville
454
9
Franklin
489
10
Sheldon
493
11
Christian Brothers
505
12
Yuba City
515
13
Elk Grove
516
14
McClatchy
523
15
Galt
541
16
Liberty Ranch
573
17
Laguna Creek
613
18
Pioneer
No Team Score
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
Position, Player
Score
High School
1
Van Ostrand
69
Kennedy
2
Gums
71
Lodi
3
Summerhauser
72
Whitney
4
Tungol
72
Whitney
5
Wesolowski
75
Del Oro
5
Simpton
75
Kennedy
5
Ford
75
Rocklin
5
Phelan
75
Whitney
9
Le Baron
76
Lodi
10
Lee
78
Rocklin
10
Nakao
78
Kennedy
10
Rowland
78
Cosumnes Oaks
10
Verhaas
78
Rocklin
10
Zipp
78
Roseville
15
Cross
79
Cosumnes Oaks
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.
Comments