Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 6, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

March 06, 2018 09:59 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 10, WHITNEY 4 (6)

Whitney

001

111

4

4

0

Capital Christian

205

12x

10

14

2

Eastlick, Bowers (3), Leonardi (4). Carter, Herrera (5). No catchers reported. Top hitters: W–Hamp 2x3; Hurtarte 2B. CC–Carter 2x4, RBI; Rice 4x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Bachelier 2x4, 2 RBIs; Cortese 2x3, RBI.

SOFTBALL

SHELDON 13, LODI 0 (5)

Lodi

000

00

0

0

3

Sheldon

004

90

13

12

1

Toy, Schroeder (4), Toy (4) and Yabumob, Price (4). Owens, Brown (5) and Moreno, Kayser (5). Top hitters: L–No hits. S–Ayers 3B, 2 RBIs; Pierce 3 hits; Moreno 2 hits; Caro, 2 RBIs.

BOYS GOLF

LINCOLN 239, BEAR RIVER 257

9 holes at Lincoln Hills, par 36

Low Scorers: Easter, L, 40; Aldrich, BR, 41; Kurland, L, 48.

WHITNEY 118, BELLA VISTA 209

9 holes at North Ridge Country Club, par 36

Low Scorers: Lizarraga, BV, 39; Amore, BV, 40; Summerhanser, W, 31; Tingel, W, 34; Stern, W, 36.

DEL ORO 198, WOODCREEK 211

9 holes at Morgan Creek Golf Course, par 36

Low Scorers: Wesoloski, DO, 35; Cervantes, WC, 35; Knight, WC, 37; Mancasola, DO 39; Morris, DO, 39; Lee, WC, 45.

MONDAY, MARCH 5

2018 Wolfpack Invitational Golf Tournament

Hosted by Cosumnes Oaks High School

18 holes at Castle Oaks Golf Course, par 71

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Position, High School

Score

1

Whitney

384

2

Kennedy

388

3

Rocklin

400

4

Lodi

401

5

Cosumnes Oaks

418

6

Del Oro

419

7

Pleasant Grove

430

8

Roseville

454

9

Franklin

489

10

Sheldon

493

11

Christian Brothers

505

12

Yuba City

515

13

Elk Grove

516

14

McClatchy

523

15

Galt

541

16

Liberty Ranch

573

17

Laguna Creek

613

18

Pioneer

No Team Score

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Position, Player

Score

High School

1

Van Ostrand

69

Kennedy

2

Gums

71

Lodi

3

Summerhauser

72

Whitney

4

Tungol

72

Whitney

5

Wesolowski

75

Del Oro

5

Simpton

75

Kennedy

5

Ford

75

Rocklin

5

Phelan

75

Whitney

9

Le Baron

76

Lodi

10

Lee

78

Rocklin

10

Nakao

78

Kennedy

10

Rowland

78

Cosumnes Oaks

10

Verhaas

78

Rocklin

10

Zipp

78

Roseville

15

Cross

79

Cosumnes Oaks

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

