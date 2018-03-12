Sports

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 12, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

March 12, 2018 09:57 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 14, NATOMAS 2 (5)

Capital Christian

317

30

14

17

1

Natomas

000

11

2

4

1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carter, Osterhage (3) and no catcher reported. Richardson, Lopez (4), Bass (5) and no catcher reported. Top hitters: CC–Graber 2x3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Carter 2x3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs; Renn 2x3, 3B, RBI; Jorgenson 2x3, 2B; Herrera 2B, RBI; Rice 2x3, RBI; Cortese RBI. N–Baker 2x2, 3B; Gery RBI; Torres RBI.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

  Comments  