This Central Valley boxer is fighting for the title Saturday – and for immigrant rights

SHARE COPY LINK Jose Ramirez defeats Mike Reed by TKO in the second round before 13,838 at Save Mart Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Amir Imam for the WBC world title on March 17 in New York. McClatchy agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Jose Ramirez defeats Mike Reed by TKO in the second round before 13,838 at Save Mart Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Amir Imam for the WBC world title on March 17 in New York. McClatchy agalaviz@fresnobee.com