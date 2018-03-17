Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz beat Sacramento Kings 103-97 for 9th straight win

By JOHN COON Associated Press

March 17, 2018 08:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 103-97 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Utah, and Ricky Rubio added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Jazz (40-30) won for the 21st time in their last 23 games.

Sacramento (23-48) lost to Utah for the third time this season despite shooting 14 of 21 from 3-point range. Buddy Hield scored 23 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 12.

