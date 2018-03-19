A-Rod: Yankees' "breathtaking" offense could break records

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees special advisor Alex Rodriguez speaks with CC Sabathia, who reflected in his sunglasses, ahead of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Tampa, Fla. Rodriguez thinks the Yankees’ “breathtaking” offense could break records this season. He arrived at spring training Monday, March 19, 2018 and had high praise for a lineup led by Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo