England weak in key areas as World Cup approaches

FILE- In this file photo dated Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, England's soccer team manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the media in Vilnius, Lithuania, before a World Cup qualifying match. At least half of England’s starting lineup for its opening match of the World Cup in Russia are thought to remain uncertain, making upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Italy pivotal for Southgate and for squad hopeful players. Mindaugas Kulbis, FILE AP Photo