Friday’s High School Scoreboard for March 23, 2018

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
ST. FRANCIS 12, GRANT 2 (5)
Grant
002
00
—
2
2
4
St. Francis
232
5x
—
12
10
0
Labon and Igafo. Caldwell and Herbert, Edwards (5). Top hitters: SF–Davis 3x3, 2 HR, 7 RBIs; Guerrera 2x3 2 RBIs. G–Igafo – HR, 2 RBIs; Wong 2B.
