Sports

Friday’s High School Scoreboard for March 23, 2018

Bee Sports Staff

March 23, 2018 09:58 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

ST. FRANCIS 12, GRANT 2 (5)

Grant

002

00

2

2

4

St. Francis

232

5x

12

10

0

Labon and Igafo. Caldwell and Herbert, Edwards (5). Top hitters: SF–Davis 3x3, 2 HR, 7 RBIs; Guerrera 2x3 2 RBIs. G–Igafo – HR, 2 RBIs; Wong 2B.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

