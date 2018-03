CIF State Basketball Championships results & schedule for March 23, 2018

At Golden 1 Center

BOYS

Friday, March 23’s results

Division I

Chino Hills 73, Las Lomas 68

Division II

Crossroads 59, Alameda 53

Division IV

View Park 74, Stuart Hall 62

Saturday, March 24

Open Division

Sheldon vs. Sierra Canyon, 8 p.m.

Division III

Pleasant Valley vs. Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Division V

Argonaut vs. Santa Clarita Christian, noon

GIRLS

Friday, March 23’s results

Division I

Serra 70, Sacred Heart Cathedral 54

Division III

West Campus 75, Sunny Hills 47

Division IV

Rolling Hills 57, Woodside Priory 53

Saturday, March 24

Open Division

Pinewood vs. Windward, 6 p.m.

Division II

Pleasant Valley vs. Redondo Union, 2 p.m.

Division V

Lowell vs. Sierra Pacific, 10 a.m.

