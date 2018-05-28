'King of Clay' Nadal starts bid for 11th French Open title

Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players Sunday, beating defending champion Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo