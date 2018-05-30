Boise football team won a championship, then helped rescue two people on the drive home

There's teamwork, and then there's what the Boise Black Knights did Tuesday.
On their way back from winning the championship at the Bay Area Spring Football League (BASFL) Tournament of Champions in San Jose on Monday, the 13U team was split between three vans and an RV.
At about 8:30 p.m. while driving on I-95 south of Jordan Valley in Oregon, a car rolled over in front of one of the vans, according to head coach Rudy Jackson. The players and coaches left their van and rescued the couple inside.
"We had to stop and become heroes. It was just a little adversity. ... It's almost an unreal story," Jackson said.
But it wasn't as simple as just opening a couple of doors.
After pulling out the man who was trapped, players pushed on the the side of the overturned car to raise it up enough for another player to grab the woman stuck inside.
"It just felt amazing that we could do what we did because I don't want to imagine what would happen if we were not there to help," Regan Magill, a player on the team who took the video, said.
After completing the rescue mission, Jackson said the team acted like nothing had happened.
They may have acted like Superman, but they were perfectly content to blend in like Clark Kent.
"I'm more than proud. I'm at a loss for words," Jackson said. "They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that ... it's a great bunch of kids."
