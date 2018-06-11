From the ice to the green, NHL ref makes US Open debut

File-This March 28, 2017, file photo shows New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac, left, talking to referee Garrett Rank, right, during the first period of an NHL game, in Newark, N.J. Rank, a full-time NHL referee who played only four rounds of golf during the hockey season, was co-medallist at his qualifying site in Georgia and will play his first U.S. Open this week. Rank, of Elmira, Ont., worked 73 games during the regular season and three playoff games in his second NHL season. But his golf resume is just as impressive. He is a three-time Canadian Mid-Amateur Champion and represented Canada at the Pan-Am Games in 2015. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo