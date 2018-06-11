Igarashi set to catch a wave in surfing's Olympic debut

In this June 8, 2018 photo, surfer Kanoa Igarashi talks about his his preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where surfing will make its Olympic debut during an interview in Tokyo. In keeping with the best laid-back traditions of his sport, Igarashi isn't about to let the pressure of representing Japan overwhelm him when surfing makes its much-anticipated debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 20-year-old Igarashi was born in Huntington Beach, California, in 1997 but recently received Japanese citizenship in order to compete for is ancestral homeland in 2020. Nicola Shannon AP Photo