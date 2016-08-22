Sports 101: A Bolt, a dolt and a jolt

In case you missed them, here are some teachable moments from the past seven days:
▪ That early-season hamstring injury didn’t faze Usain Bolt much.
The triple-triple is complete. @UsainBolt & Jamaica's relay team take gold in the 4x100. https://t.co/fs9iazNu2O https://t.co/oJmDfRfjla— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 20, 2016
▪ Some Fighting Irish may be taking that nickname too seriously.
▪ The Giants are running out of time to find their pre-All-Star break team.
▪ An Olympian can receive more attention for lying than repeating as decathlon champion.
▪ Neymar turned out to be a good selection for Brazil’s Olympic soccer team.
