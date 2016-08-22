Sports

August 22, 2016 10:34 PM

Sports 101: A Bolt, a dolt and a jolt

In case you missed them, here are some teachable moments from the past seven days:

▪ That early-season hamstring injury didn’t faze Usain Bolt much.

▪ Some Fighting Irish may be taking that nickname too seriously.

▪ The Giants are running out of time to find their pre-All-Star break team.

▪ An Olympian can receive more attention for lying than repeating as decathlon champion.

▪ Neymar turned out to be a good selection for Brazil’s Olympic soccer team.

Jeff Caraska

