Up, up and away – Kiriluk’s leaping catch wins it for MJC

Alex Kiriluk stands a lanky 6-foot-4 and, at first glance, belongs more on a basketball court than a football field. He’s best remembered, in fact, as a basketball player for both Modesto Junior College and Columbia.
Until Saturday night, that is.
Kiriluk reached high, not unlike grabbing a rebound with both hands, to make a remarkable touchdown catch over two Sacramento City defenders with 8:01 left, the definitive moment in the Pirates’ exciting 18-14 win.
Minutes after Kiriluk’s reception, the MJC defense preserved the victory with its second goal line stand. On fourth-and-goal from the 5 with 3 minutes left, Tyree Hanson – Sacramento’s bowling-ball running back – was forced to his left by James Nelson and finished off by Angel Roblero’s grass-cutting tackle.
MJC (2-1) collected 2 first downs to run out the clock and celebrate a win that seemed unlikely most of the night. MJC trailed 14-0 deep into the third quarter.
The Pirates eventually found traction behind quarterback Wyatt Clapper, who replaced starter Shawn Munoz for the second straight game. The game-winning play, which began at the Sacramento 27, required ingenuity at both ends. Clapper stepped away from pressure, bought time and lobbed on the run to Kiriluk in traffic in the end zone.
Kiriluk, 23, is one of the team’s elder statesmen. More important, he owns the best hands on the roster.
14-0 MJC’s deficit during the second half
“I looked back and saw Wyatt scrambling and waved my arm and tried to find an open area,” Kiriluk said. “I caught it at its highest point. It was a great throw by Wyatt to give me a chance to go get it.”
The 6-3 Clapper (15 of 20, 164 yards, 2 TDs), who also pumped life into the Pirates late in last week’s loss to American River, likes throwing to rangy receivers like Kiriluk and Michael Thompson. Tossing what basically was a jump-ball to Kiriluk, as it turned out, was the right choice.
“He (Kiriluk) makes that play all the time in team drills,” Clapper said. “He’s a big boy and he bodies up.”
How Modesto even reached that crossroad was a major feat. When Hanson pounded into the end zone with 5:22 left in the third quarter, the Panthers (2-1) increased their lead to 14-0. MJC’s chances appeared remote because, until that point, the Pirates had gained only 37 yards and had not come close to scoring.
Modesto’s fast-paced offense, which averaged 40 points a game last year, was virtually grounded by Sacramento. Munoz threw two interceptions and eventually was replaced before halftime.
The Pirates finally marched 73 yards during the third quarter, as Clapper broke the ice with short passes to Fotios Jordanglou, Blake Smallie, Kiriluk and Ravon Alexander. Jay Green bounced 4 yards up the middle for the TD.
MJC’s momentum increased with Rob Luckett’s fumble recovery at the Sac 31. Four plays later, Clapper faked to his left and threw a screen pass to his right to Thompson, who cut inside and raced 20 yards to the end zone. Clapper misfired on the tying 2-point conversion.
But safety Jevan Hogan, one of the heroes in Modesto’s win over Sacramento last year, made a diving interception – catching it only a few inches above the turf – at the MJC 43.
The Pirates overcame four penalties on the decisive drive. Then again, nothing came easily. Modesto opened the game by denying Sacramento at the goal line. On fourth down from the 2, Dennis Orzhekhovsky stuffed the 220-pound Hanson (29 carries, 152 yards).
“We did goal line in practice this week and were ready for it,” Orzhekhovsky said. “The goal line is a battle of wits. Who wants it more?”
Not often at MJC does the defense save the offense. This time, the defense held the Panthers at bay long enough for the offense to ignite.
“Our defense kept us in the game,” Stivers said. “I’m really excited for the team and especially for the way the defense came to play tonight. It was a great preseason win.”
A win annexed by Kiriluk’s leap of faith.
