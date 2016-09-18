Cal, North Dakota State upsets highlight day in college football

A statistical look at Saturday’s college football action:
0: Time that passed between No. 5 Clemson’s second and third touchdowns in the first quarter.
0: Combined points for No. 11 Texas and Cal in the third quarter. The Longhorns and host Golden Bears combined for 68 in the first half and 93 for the game.
2: Florida State’s rank entering its game at No. 10 Louisville. The host Cardinals trounced the Seminoles 63-20.
3: Non-offensive touchdowns scored by No. 1 Alabama in a 48-43 win at No. 19 Ole Miss.
Alabama scored three non-offensive TD Saturday, has 15 since start of last season (most in FBS in that stretch). pic.twitter.com/g2veUkVPK1— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2016
4: Touchdown passes for Jake Browning, who led No. 8 Washington to a 41-3 win over visiting Portland State. The former Folsom High star was 12 of 19 passing for 163 yards.
6: Consecutive victories for North Dakota State over FBS opponents. The FCS Bison upset No. 13 Iowa 23-21 in Iowa City.
.@NDSUfootball does it again, beating No. 13 Iowa! The Bison have won their last 6 games vs FBS opponents, all on the road— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2016
7: Top 25 teams to lose (Florida State, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon).
8: Consecutive games of 200 or more all-purpose yards for No. 7 Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey dating to last season. McCaffrey had 260 total yards in a 27-10 win over visiting USC.
11: Consecutive losses against ranked opponents for Cal before beating No. 11 Texas 50-43 in Berkeley. The last win before Saturday came against No. 25 UCLA in 2012.
19: Consecutive road wins for No. 3 Ohio State, which topped No. 14 Oklahoma 45-24.
Ohio State extends school-record road winning streak to 19 games, the longest active road winning streak in the FBS.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2016
22: Catches for East Carolina’s Zay Jones, who finished with 190 yards in a 20-15 loss at South Carolina.
FEELIN' 22! @ZayJones7 sets new school record with 22 receptions in a single game, 1 off NCAA record. @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/YXk9dtncqr— Patrick Quinn (@PatrickWNCT) September 18, 2016
59: Largest point differential for a Top 25 team. No. 5 Clemson shut out visiting South Carolina State.
223: Rushing yards for Louisiana Lafayette’s Elijah McGuire in a 28-23 victory over visiting South Alabama.
296: Receiving yards for Oklahoma State’s James Washington in a 45-38 win over visiting Pitt. Washington had nine grabs and scored twice.
James Washington nearly caught 3 football fields vs Pitt on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/A9eZi9s8fY— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2016
540: Passing yards for Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph in a 45-38 win over visiting Pitt. Rudolph was 26 of 46 and threw two touchdowns.
Compiled by Noel Harris
