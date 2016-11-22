Locals earn All-Big Sky Conference football postseason honors

UC Davis running back Manusamoa Luuga, wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive tackle Inoke Raikadroka, and Sacramento State running back Jordan Robinson were named to the All-Big Sky Conference football second team, it was announced Tuesday.
Seven UCD players and three Sac State players were honorable mention.
Those honorable mentions selected from UCD included offensive tackle Christian Schneider, offensive guard Julian Bertero, defensive lineman Zak Pettit, linebacker Nas Anesi, cornerback Keleen Culberson, safety Zach Jones and punter Colby Wadman.
Sac State honorable mentions were wide receiver/kick return specialist Isiah Hennie, center Lake Aiono, defensive tackle Ben Sorenson.
Two Cal Poly players with area roots also were also honored. Former Folsom High star Dano Graves was selected second-team quarterback and Josh Letuligasenoa of Elk Grove was a third-team defensive lineman.
Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were Co-Offensive Players of the Year, and North Dakota’s Cole Reyes was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Comments