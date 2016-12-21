UC Davis women defeat USF 78-58

Sophomore forward Morgan Bertsch finished with a career-high 27 points and junior forward Pele Gianotti tied a career high with 12 rebounds and also added 11 points as UC Davis defeated USF 78-58 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Freshman forward Sophia Song also tied her career high with 13 points off the bench, helping UC Davis (8-3) to its second consecutive road win. Rachel Howard led USF (6-5) with 14 points.
The Aggies outscored the Dons 47-29 in the second half in finishing 48 percent from the floor (29 of 61) and 12-for-14 from the line while holding USF to 35 percent shooting from the field (25-72).
The 6-foot-4 Bertsch hit 10-of-15 from the field to best her previous career high of 26 points set last season. She was 7-for-7 from the line and added 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.
UCD will travel to Florida to play UCF on Dec. 28 and Jacksonville on Dec. 30 before beginning Big West Conference play Jan. 5 at UC Irvine.
Comments