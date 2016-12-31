Local college basketball: UC Davis men defeat Utah Valley

Senior guard Brynton Lemar scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures and junior forward Chima Moneke had his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds as UC Davis defeated Utah Valley 83-69 in the Aggies’ nonconference finale Saturday at the Pavilion.
Lawrence White added 14 points and five rebounds, J.T. Adenrele 12 points and six rebounds, and Siler Schneider 11 points for the Aggies (8-7),who improved to 3-0 at home.
Jordan Poydras led Utah Valley (7-7) with 16 points.
Utah Valley entered the game as the top-scoring team in the Western Athletic Conference (79.9 points per game) but was held to 38.5 percent shooting (25 of 65), including 8 of 23 from 3-point range. UCD shot 48.4 percent (30 of 62).
“If we can hold teams to under 40 percent shooting, this team is going to have some fun and do some good things,” said UCD coach Jim Les.
The Aggies began the second half on an 11-5 run to open a 16-point lead (50-34) with 16:16 left. An Isaac Neilson tip-in for Utah Valley cut it to 61-54 with 9:13 remaining, but UC Davis scored seven consecutive points to pull away.
Despite playing 12 of their 15 nonconference games covering more than 15,000 miles on the road, the Aggies will be the only team that enters Big West Conference play with a winning record. The Aggies host UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday in the conference opener.
North Dakota 90, Sacramento State 82 (OT) at the Nest – Justin Strings had 26 points, tying his career high, and five blocks in 43 minutes and Eric Stuteville added 20 points and 14 rebounds in 42 minutes, but the Fighting Hawks (6-6, 1-1) outscored the Hornets 15-7 in overtime in a Big Sky Conference game.
Sac State (3-10, 0-2) trailed by 21 points at halftime, but a Marcus Graves layup put the Hornets ahead 75-73 with 19 seconds to play in regulation. Drick Bernstine’s layup tied it 75-75 with 2 seconds to play before Graves’ desperation 3-pointer missed at the buzzer.
North Dakota’s Quinton Hooker had a game-high 31 points, including 10 of 10 from the line.
Women
North Dakota 94, Sacramento State 71 in Grand Forks, N.D. – Makailah Dyer had 21 points, Samantha Roscoe 18 points and Lexi Klabo 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Fighting Hawks (7-6, 2-0) held the Hornets (4-9, 0-2) to their lowest point total of the season in the Big Sky game. Emily Easom had 19 points and Maranne Johnson 18 to lead Sac State.
