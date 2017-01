The Cosumnes River College women's soccer team comes off the field in celebration of its 2-0 win over Evergreen Valley on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Now, the Hawks take on the Folsom Lake Falcons Tuesday evening (Nov. 22, 2016) at 5 p.m. at Falcon Stadium. The two teams split their two matches this season. A Round 2 win continues the teams' quest for a State Final Four berth.