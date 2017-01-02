Monday's college bowl games in pictures

ROSE BOWL: USC kicker Matt Boermeester celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
SUGAR BOWL: Auburn fullback Chandler Cox (27) celebrates his touchdown carry with offensive lineman Mike Horton during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New Orleans.
Gerald Herbert
The Associated Press
COTTON BOWL: Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell (11) is chased by Wisconsin defenders T.J. Watt (42) and Alec James (57) during an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Sarah Warnock
The Associated Press
OUTBACK BOWL: Iowa running back LeShun Daniels Jr. (29) is hit by Florida defensive back Duke Dawson (7) after a run during an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O’Meara
The Associated Press
SUGAR BOWL: Auburn fullback Chandler Cox (27) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New Orleans.
Gerald Herbert
The Associated Press
SUGAR BOWL: Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles under pressure from Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson during an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New Orleans.
Gerald Herbert
The Associated Press
SUGAR BOWL: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is doused by running back Joe Mixon (25) and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo late in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New Orleans.
Butch Dill
The Associated Press
ROSE BOWL: Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, top, catches a touchdown pass asUSC defensive back Leon McQuay III looks on during an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
ROSE BOWL: USC wide receiver Deontay Burnett catches a touchdown pass in front of Penn State safety Marcus Allen an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
ROSE BOWL: USC quarterback Sam Darnold, right, holds the trophy after their win against Penn State in an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Pasadena.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
COTTON BOWL: Wisconsin defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) and defensive end Alec James (57) celebrate after winning an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press
COTTON BOWL: Western Michigan offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (77) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
LM Otero
The Associated Press
OUTBACK BOWL: Iowa running back Akrum Wadley (25) gets past Florida defensive back Marcell Harris (26) on a run during an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O’Meara
The Associated Press
OUTBACK BOWL: Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder (37) celebrates after intercepting a pass by Florida quarterback Austin Appleby during an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O’Meara
The Associated Press