Lemar’s free throws spark UC Davis basketball victory

UC Davis’ Chima Moneke shoots the ball as teammate J.T. Adenrele, left, battles for position. Moneke had a game-high 18 points in the Aggies’ win.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Chima Moneke (11) shoots the ball during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Brynton Lemar (0) and UC Davis Aggies Chima Moneke (11) defend Cal Poly Mustangs Ridge Shipley (10) during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Lawrence White (1) drives to the basketduring the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies J.T. Adenrele (13) drives to the basket during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Chima Moneke (11) lies on the floor during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Brynton Lemar (0) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies head coach Jim Les, looks on during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Lawrence White (1) scores during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Siler Schneider (5) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Siler Schneider (5) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) dances after the game as the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies head coach Jim Les, talks to his team during time out during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) passes the ball during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies head coach Jim Les, talks to his team during time out during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies head coach Jim Les, talks to his team during time out during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Brynton Lemar (0) drives to the basket during the second half of the UC Davis Aggies 68-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The UC Davis Aggies celebrate a three point shot during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Mikey Henn (24) drives to the basket during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Cal Poly Mustangs Luke Meikle (21) comes done on UC Davis Aggies Mikey Henn (24) during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Cal Poly Mustangs Luke Meikle (21) comes done on UC Davis Aggies Mikey Henn (24) during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Siler Schneider (5) and UC Davis Aggies J.T. Adenrele (13) defend Cal Poly Mustangs Donovan Fields (3) during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Darius Graham (2) grabs the ball in front of Cal Poly Mustangs Donovan Fields (3) during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies J.T. Adenrele (13) drives to the basketpast Cal Poly Mustangs Zach Gordon (44) during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
UC Davis Aggies Garrison Goode (44) grabs his rebound during the first half, Saturday, January 7, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Comments