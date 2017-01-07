College Sports

January 7, 2017 8:24 PM

Lemar’s free throws spark UC Davis basketball victory

The Associated Press

Brynton Lemar scored 15 points, including six free throws in the final 21 seconds, and UC Davis held off visiting Cal Poly 68-64 on Saturday night.

Chima Moneke had 18 points to lead the Aggies (10-7, 2-0 Big West Conference), who shot 50 percent from the field.

Luke Meikle scored 16 points for Cal Poly (5-10, 0-1).

UC Davis 70, Hawaii 55 at the Pavilion – Morgan Bertsch had a game-high 24 points as the Aggies (11-4, 2-0 Big West Conference) beat the Rainbow Wahine (4-10, 0-2), according to the Aggies’ sports website.

Portland State 88, Sacramento State 86 at the Nest – Emily Easom’s 3-point attempt with two seconds left was off the mark, and the Vikings (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky Conference) held off the Hornets (4-10, 0-3), according to Sacramento State’s sports website.

Maranne Johnson led the Hornets with 23 points. Ashlyn Crenshaw added 16.

The Bee Sports staff contributed to this report.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

UC Davis' J.T. Adenrele, Brynton Lemar on the Big West Conference

View more video

Sports Videos