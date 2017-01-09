College Sports

Crunching the numbers in Clemson’s win over ’Bama

A statistical look at the Tigers' 35-31 win over the Crimson Tide on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium:

1: Seconds left in the game for an extended replay review to verify Clemson needed to take field to run a play in victory formation.

2: Third downs converted by Alabama in 15 attempts. Clemson converted 7 of 18.

4: Clemson receivers with at least 90 receiving yards.

10: Catches by Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow, two of them for touchdowns, including the game-winner.

10: Season-high punts by Alabama.

10: Points Clemson trailed with 12:25 left in the third quarter.

12: Games Alabama gave up fewer than 21 points this season. Clemson scored 21 points in the game’s final 14 minutes.

15: Advantage Clemson (31) had over Alabama (16) in first downs.

106: Receiving yards by Alabama’s O.J. Howard on four catches.

221: Rushing yards by Alabama. Bo Scarbrough was the game’s leading rusher with 93 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.

420: Passing yards by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Alabama passed for 155.

511: Total yards by Clemson.

1981: Year Clemson last won a national championship.

 
