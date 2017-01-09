Crunching the numbers in Clemson’s win over ’Bama

A statistical look at the Tigers' 35-31 win over the Crimson Tide on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium:
1: Seconds left in the game for an extended replay review to verify Clemson needed to take field to run a play in victory formation.
2: Third downs converted by Alabama in 15 attempts. Clemson converted 7 of 18.
4: Clemson receivers with at least 90 receiving yards.
Hunter Renfrow welcome to history. https://t.co/opLhldYSza— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017
10: Catches by Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow, two of them for touchdowns, including the game-winner.
Hunter Renfrow now has 11 career TD catches, four of them in CFP championship games against Alabama.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2017
10: Season-high punts by Alabama.
10: Points Clemson trailed with 12:25 left in the third quarter.
12: Games Alabama gave up fewer than 21 points this season. Clemson scored 21 points in the game’s final 14 minutes.
15: Advantage Clemson (31) had over Alabama (16) in first downs.
106: Receiving yards by Alabama’s O.J. Howard on four catches.
221: Rushing yards by Alabama. Bo Scarbrough was the game’s leading rusher with 93 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
420: Passing yards by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. Alabama passed for 155.
511: Total yards by Clemson.
1981: Year Clemson last won a national championship.
