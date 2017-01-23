Cousins Montell and DaRon Bland commit to Causeway Classic rivals

The Causeway Classic will serve as a family reunion for the Bland family over the next four years.
Central Catholic High linebacker Montell Bland has verbally committed to UC Davis, where he’ll headline coach Dan Hawkins’ first recruiting class.
Cousin DaRon Bland is headed to Sacramento State, the Aggies’ regional rival. Both players announced their decisions on Twitter.
Their commitments aren’t binding until they’ve signed a letter of intent on Feb. 1 – National Signing Day.
Commitment ✔ pic.twitter.com/qHy31n3EoO— Tell (@montellbland10) January 23, 2017
“It’s special,” said Louis Bland, Montell’s father and a Sac State alumni. “They’re going to be able to use their talents to get an education and enjoy the college experience.
“It’s bittersweet that high school is over, but now college is coming up. To know they’re going somewhere where they are wanted and they get to experience the student-athlete lifestyle is a good feeling.”
UC Davis and Sacramento State will close the 2017 season with the Causeway Classic on Nov. 18. The Aggies have won 45 of the 64 meetings.
Louis played at Sacramento State from 1989-91 and Hornets coach Jody Sears recruited his son, Louis Jr., while he was a defensive coordinator at Washington State. He said his family will be torn the week of the big game.
“We might have to switch sides at halftime,” he joked.
Montell was a rare four-year varsity starter for the Raiders and helped lift the program to new heights as a two-way player.
Central Catholic won three of its four consecutive CIF State Bowl titles with Montell on the field. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns against Bakersfield Christian in the 2013 Division IV State Bowl, earning game MVP honors as a freshman.
After that, his career unfolded like a highlight reel. He was an All-District and all-Valley Oak League linebacker, named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State junior team, and a preseason all-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.
Thank you to all my family and frineds over the past 4 years. I am Blessed to say that I have committed to Sacramento State!!! #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/guDoyoehhf— Taz (@DaRon_Bland) January 23, 2017
Montell closed his four-year prep career with 2,209 rushing yards, 271 tackles and a 52-7 record.
DaRon is headed to Sacramento State, where he’ll join a cast of Stanislaus District stars.
A 6-foot-2 defensive back, DaRon was the Valley Oak League’s Defensive Player of the Year after picking off three passes, including a 104-yard interception return against Manteca and fast-rising junior quarterback Gino Campiotti.
Like his cousin, DaRon was named to the All-District, Cal-Hi Sports All-State junior, and All-Sac-Joaquin Section preseason teams.
The Hornets have mined the southern half of the section for talent, landing commitments from St. Mary’s wide receiver Dewey Cotton, Downey wide receiver Calvin Grover and Sonora defensive end Killian Rosko.
Comments