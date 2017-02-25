Washington’s Kelsey Plum scores 57 points and sets NCAA women’s career scoring mark

The 11th-ranked Washington women’s basketball team beat Utah 84-77 on Saturday in Seattle.
But that was not the story.
The Huskies’ Kelsey Plum completed her assault on the record books, scoring a career-high 57 points and setting the NCAA Division I career scoring mark.
Saturday’s outburst in the Huskies’ final regular-season game gave her 3,397 career points – four more than Jackie Stiles on the all-time list. Stiles set the mark while at Southwest Missouri State – now known as Missouri State.
Plum’s 57 eclipsed Stiles’ career high – of 56 – and set a Pacific-12 Conference single-game record.
“You don’t do something like this by yourself and I hopefully make that very clear,” Plum told the Associated Press. “This is an individual record but it’s broken by a village of people. It’s broken by every teammate that I’ve ever played for, every trainer, doctor, my parents, my sisters my brother, it’s this university, it’s the support I’ve been given. I’m very grateful, but it’s not something I take on myself because it’s not broken by just me.”
New all-time Division I points leader Kelsey Plum finishes with 57 - fifth-most in a game in women's Division I history (dating to 1982). pic.twitter.com/Q4aXOUbfB3— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 26, 2017
Hats off to the senior. Here is a look at her numbers from Saturday:
FG’s
3’s
FT
Rebounds
Points
19-28
6-11
13-16
8
57
