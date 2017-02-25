Washington’s Kelsey Plum scores 57 points and sets NCAA women’s career scoring mark

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

0:59 Procession honors fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:34 California Republicans assess President Trump