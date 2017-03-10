College Sports

March 10, 2017 11:37 PM

UC Davis men beat Cal State Fullerton at OT buzzer, will play for Big West title

By Joseph D’Hippolito

Special to The Bee

Chima Moneke’s basket as time expired gave UC Davis a 66-64 overtime victory over Cal State Fullerton in the semifinals of the Big West Conference men’s basketball tournament Friday night at the Honda Center.

The second-seeded Aggies (21-12) will face top-seeded UC Irvine, the Big West regular-season champion, Saturday night for the conference’s lone berth in the NCAA Tournament. A victory would put UC Davis into the Division I tournament for the first time in school history.

The third-seeded Titans (17-14) had a chance to break the tie late but Tre Coggins, the Big West’s leading scorer, missed a 3-point shot with 13 seconds to play.

Davis’s Siler Schneider grabbed the rebound and missed a jumper on the Aggies’ ensuing possession. But Moneke secured the rebound and made the follow shot.

Moneke finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Teammate Brynton Lemar scored a game-high 23 points, nine of them in overtime. Coggins led the Titans with 22 points.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

UNC's Trubisky reflects on loss to Stanford, final game as Tar Heel

View more video

Sports Videos