UC Davis men beat Cal State Fullerton at OT buzzer, will play for Big West title

Chima Moneke’s basket as time expired gave UC Davis a 66-64 overtime victory over Cal State Fullerton in the semifinals of the Big West Conference men’s basketball tournament Friday night at the Honda Center.
The second-seeded Aggies (21-12) will face top-seeded UC Irvine, the Big West regular-season champion, Saturday night for the conference’s lone berth in the NCAA Tournament. A victory would put UC Davis into the Division I tournament for the first time in school history.
The third-seeded Titans (17-14) had a chance to break the tie late but Tre Coggins, the Big West’s leading scorer, missed a 3-point shot with 13 seconds to play.
Davis’s Siler Schneider grabbed the rebound and missed a jumper on the Aggies’ ensuing possession. But Moneke secured the rebound and made the follow shot.
Moneke finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Teammate Brynton Lemar scored a game-high 23 points, nine of them in overtime. Coggins led the Titans with 22 points.
