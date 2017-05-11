Jesuit sends regards to paralyzed Cal Bears rugby player as GoFundMe total soars

As the GoFundMe account for paralyzed Cal Bears rugby player Robert Paylor increased to $370,000 on Thursday, students and a coach at his high school alma mater wished him well.
Paylor was injured Saturday during the Bears' national championship win over Arkansas State. The injury left him paralyzed below his chest, according to his family.
Paylor was being treated in the intensive care unit of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. An update on his GoFundMe page on Thursday noted that he was still in ICU and having trouble clearing mucus.
That inability has made it difficult for him to rest and eat, making for a low energy level. He is being helped out of bed and into a chair from time-to-time.
Once he is well enough to move to a therapy unit, more visitors will be able to see the El Dorado Hills resident. Meanwhile, the GoFundMe total for Paylor increased more than $150,000 in one day.
Well-wishers continued to post on the site that they were praying for Paylor and encouraged him to keep his spirits up. Students at Jesuit High School, where Paylor played rugby all four years, appeared on a video where they told Paylor that he was in their thoughts.
Among those wishing him well on the video was football coach Marquese Smith who said “we pray for a speedy recovery and will always keep you in our prayers. One day you will walk again.”
