Jesuit sends regards to paralyzed Cal Bears rugby player as GoFundMe total soars

Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player

El Dorado Hills rugby player Robert Paylor, who was paralyzed during a national championship match between Cal and Arkansas State, received this heartfelt video from Jesuit High School student-athletes and coach Marquese Smith wishing him a speedy recovery. Paylor played four years of rugby at the Carmichael school. Video courtesy Jesuit High School