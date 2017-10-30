More Videos

  The road back for Cody Demps

    Sac State's best player missed nine games with a badly bruised thigh. Now he's back, and Hornets are aiming at Big Sky tournament.

Sac State's best player missed nine games with a badly bruised thigh. Now he's back, and Hornets are aiming at Big Sky tournament.
Sac State's best player missed nine games with a badly bruised thigh. Now he's back, and Hornets are aiming at Big Sky tournament. Andy Furillo The Sacramento Bee

College Sports

Sac State alum Cody Demps signs with Kings’ minor league affiliate

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

October 30, 2017 7:52 AM

Cody Demps is back to the hardwood.

The former Sacramento State star reported to training camp with the Reno Bighorns, G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, early last week with hopes to make the club’s final roster. The Bighorns are allowed to keep 10 of the 15 players trying out, with two additional injured reserve spots.

Demps averaged 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in four years with Sacramento State, including three as a starter, and ranks fourth in team history in minutes played. He was producing career-high numbers before a badly bruised thigh shortened his senior season, and had a chance to follow former teammate Dylan Garrity into professional European play.

But Demps was a quarter’s worth of work shy of a mechanical engineering degree, and wanted to earn his diploma. So the 6’4”, 200-pound Pleasant Grove High School product walked onto the university’s football team as a wide receiver in 2016, catching 15 passes for 158 yards over seven games.

After earning his degree last December, Demps waited and waited for a call from the pros, he told student newspaper The State Hornet. Bighorns scouts finally noticed him during a pickup game in Sacramento and offered him a spot in Reno, where his brother Wyatt plays football for the University of Nevada.

The Bighorns are managed by former Kings sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic and have fielded future NBA standouts such as Hassan Whiteside, Jeremy Lin and Danny Green. Teams’ rosters must be set by Nov. 2 in advance of the season opener the next day. David Stockton and Reggie Hearn, both of whom returned to camp after three years with the Bighorns, are expected to fill two of the team’s guard slots.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

