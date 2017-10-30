Sac State alum Cody Demps signs with Kings’ minor league affiliate

More Videos 2:08 Dreon Barlett and Cody Demps on their last game at Sac State Pause 1:28 ARC offensive-line recruit Caleb Tremblay talks about visiting Alabama 0:55 The road back for Cody Demps 1:15 If you witness a crime, here's what to do 3:38 Watch Sacramento Cyclocross bicycle race action from above 2:11 See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 1:12 Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 0:52 Take a tour of former Kings player Darren Collison's newly listed Granite Bay home 1:28 Watch CHP rescue fallen climber near Donner Ski Ranch after 60-foot fall 1:22 Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The road back for Cody Demps Sac State's best player missed nine games with a badly bruised thigh. Now he's back, and Hornets are aiming at Big Sky tournament. Sac State's best player missed nine games with a badly bruised thigh. Now he's back, and Hornets are aiming at Big Sky tournament. Andy Furillo The Sacramento Bee

Sac State's best player missed nine games with a badly bruised thigh. Now he's back, and Hornets are aiming at Big Sky tournament. Andy Furillo The Sacramento Bee