How Keelan Doss’ ‘unbelievable hands’ helped him haul in top-flight honors at UC Davis

December 12, 2017 04:00 PM

Keelan Doss’ profile is growing, and so is his awards list.

The UC Davis wide receiver was named to the Football Championship Subdivision All-America first team by The Associated Press on Tuesday, becoming the first Aggies player since senior linebacker Mike Morales did so in 2009.

While setting the school’s season records in receiving yards (1,499), receptions (115) and 100-yard games (nine), Doss led all Division I players – both FCS and Football Bowl Subdivision – in receptions per game (10.5), total receiving yards and receiving yards per game (136.3). He also has UC Davis game records in catches (15) and yards (208), both marks coming in a 41-38 loss to Eastern Washington on Oct. 7.

“Keelan is the best receiver I have ever coached,” Aggies coach Dan Hawkins recently told The Bee’s Ailene Voisin. “No doubt, no doubt. Great hands, unbelievable hands, big old mitts.”

Doss, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior – is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He was also named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year and made the conference’s first team.

Defending FCS champion and No. 1-ranked James Madison had three players on the first team to lead all schools.

Another local player was honored by AP on Tuesday. Sacramento State defensive lineman Ben Sorensen made the third team. The senior made 38 total tackles and had 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games for the Hornets.

