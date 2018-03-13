‘This is just home for me’: Jesuit grad returns to place where he was paralyzed

Robert Paylor recently made his first trip back to the place where he suffered a major injury.
The Jesuit High product from El Dorado Hills attended Cal rugby's homecoming more than nine months after being paralyzed from the chest down during the national championship match.
Paylor was at Witter Rugby Field in Berkeley on Saturday for the two-day, four-team Cal Invitational which also featured Army, UCLA and the Claremont Colleges.
"It has been an extremely long time since I've been here," Paylor said in a video produced by Cal. "This is just home for me."
Paylor suffered the injury May 6, as Cal secured its second consecutive national title with a 43-13 victory over Arkansas State. He has since received more than $800,000 toward his rehabilitation through an online fundraiser and received a visit from actor Bill Murray.
On Saturday, he was greeted by fans, well-wishers and teammates.
"It's just awesome to be here with my teammates and see them again, I love them so much," Paylor said. "They've been here to carry me throughout this whole process."
