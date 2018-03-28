How Jesuit grad injured in Cal rugby game aims to not ‘be in this situation forever’

"Tell me what your life is like right now."
This is the first question Robert Paylor is asked in an interview that aired Sunday on "Pac-12 Sports Report," a weekly show on Pac-12 Network.
The Jesuit High graduate's life was changed May 6, 2017, when the Cal rugby lock was partially paralyzed during the national title match against Arkansas State.
In the nearly 18-minute segment, Paylor discusses the injury and rehabilitation with Pac-12 Network's Ashley Adamson. He says he's dedicated to getting better.
Never miss a local story.
"I have a goal," Paylor said, "and if I sit around and I don't work to achieve that goal, I'm gonna be in this situation forever.
"You really have to be determined and have that athlete's mindset."
Throughout the segment are images of his injury and work toward recovery, as well as commentary from others, including father Jeff Paylor, Cal rugby coach Jack Clark and Cal teammate Tyler Douglas.
It was aired two weeks after Paylor made his first visit to Witter Rugby Field in Berkeley for the four-team Cal Invitational, which was won by the hosts.
To see the segment, visit Pac-12.com. A cable or satellite provider sign-in is required, so DirecTV users will not have access.
Comments