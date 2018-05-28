How Sacramento-area baseball players helped sink a local school for a JC state title

In a battle of Big 8 Conference rivals, San Joaquin Delta of Stockton beat Sacramento City 7-5 on Monday afternoon to win the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship at Euless Ballpark in Fresno.
It's the second such title for the Mustangs since 2011.
Ladies and gentlemen, the CCCAA State Champions, your Delta Mustangs! via ^tespinoza34 pic.twitter.com/cgZo5YGrVp— Delta Athletics (@SJDCAthletics) May 29, 2018
Sac City sought its sixth championship and first since 1999. The Panthers were in a state final for the first time since 2007 and have been a runner-up 12 times.
Big 8 programs that have won state titles of late include Santa Rosa in 2004 and 2016, Sierra in 2008 and Cosumnes River in 2012.
Delta reached the state finals in 2014 and 2015, falling to Orange Coast. Outfielder Jordan Vujovich of Granite Bay High School drove in four in the championship game for Delta. Shortstop Beau Philip, the leadoff hitter from Oak Ridge, had two hits and scored twice, and second baseman Jack Walsh of Laguna Creek had three hits.
Pitcher Kevin Kyle of Elk Grove also had a big season and tournament for the Mustangs (44-9). He went 9-1 and earned the save Monday, his third of the season. Vujovich and Kyle shared tournament MVP honors.
Kyle retired eight of the 10 batters he faced in relief in the championship, striking out six, including Kevin Saenz looking to set off a dog-pile celebration.
Joe McNamara of Christian Brothers had three RBIs for Sac City (36-16), which beat Delta 6-3 earlier in the day to force a second and deciding game.
