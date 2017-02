In the late 1970s, Elk Grove native Bill Cartwright put the University of San Francisco on the map by leading the Dons to national prominence in college basketball. After a 16 year career in the NBA that was followed by a coaching career, Cartwright returns to USF as Director of Special Initiatives. But more than that, Cartwright will serve as an ambassdor to the private-catholic university, reaching out to the community and school alumni.