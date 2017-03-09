UC Davis men advance to Big West tournament semifinals

UC Davis men’s basketball team defeated Cal Poly 66-55 Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
The No. 2-seeded Aggies (20-12) advance to the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against of the winner of the Cal-State Northridge vs. Cal-State Fullerton game played later Thursday.
Though they never trailed against the Mustangs, the Aggies survived an 11-0 Cal Poly run that tied the game at 34-34 early in the second half. A pair of 3-pointers by Darius Graham and Bryton Lemar on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half helped UC Davis regain the momentum.
Lemar scored a team-leading 18 points. Chima Moneke hauled in 18 rebounds to go with his 11 points.
UCD reaches the semifinals for the second time in three years. The Aggies, who lost 65-58 to Hawaii in the 2015 semifinals, have yet to reach the championship game.
Seventh-seed Cal Poly ended its season 11-20.
