Coach Reggie Theus, Northridge AD had alleged altercation. Both have been fired

After an alleged altercation between one of Sacramento's original Kings and a college athletic director, both men are out of a job.
Cal State Northridge on Wednesday announced the firings of both coach Reggie Theus and athletic director Brandon Martin, according to The Sundial, the college's newspaper.
“I want to thank both Coach Theus and Dr. Martin for their dedication to Matador Athletics. We wish them the best moving forward,” university President Dianne Harrison said in a statement.
Theus, 60, filed a battery complaint with university police Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"This case is under investigation by CSUN Police and we are not releasing any further details at this time," Police Chief Anne Glavin told the newspaper.
While no punches were thrown, the men reportedly were "chest to chest" during a confrontation after Martin notified Theus he was being relieved of his duties, according to an ESPN report.
Theus' coaching career with the Matadors didn't yield success. The team was 53-105 in five years, including a 6-24 overall mark and 3-13 in Big West Conference play this season.
However, the former NBA guard is well known in Sacramento. Theus played for the Kings during their first three seasons in California's capital and only missed nine out of a possible 246 regular-season games. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 assists before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Overall, he was a two-time All-Star in 13 NBA seasons.
He also coached the Kings but was fired 24 games into his second season, going 44-62 overall.
