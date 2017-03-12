UC Davis’ NCAA Tournament appearance stirs buzz on social media

The UC Davis men’s basketball team made history Saturday night.
With a 50-47 victory over UC Irvine in the Big West Conference Tournament final, the Aggies made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
UC Davis found out Sunday that it will be the “home” team against North Carolina Central on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the play-in game will get the Midwest Region’s 16 seed and face top-seeded Kansas on Friday in Tulsa, Okla.
Here’s how social media responded to UC Davis’ tournament appearance:
