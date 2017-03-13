Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

Duke guard Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski share their thoughts after the No. 4-seeded Blue Devils' tougher-than-expected victory over No. 13 University of North Carolina, Wilmington, in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C.
Fresno State men's basketball players say sessions the team held with sports psychologist Joe Carr helped improve team chemistry and point them to the surge that led them to the Mountain West championship and NCAA Tournament berth.
As Fresno State's men's basketball team prepared to leave for Denver on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, coach Rodney Terry and senior Paul Watson talked about their mindset for Thursday's NCAA Tournament first-round match against the Utah Runnin' Utes.
Massive amounts of snow covers and, in some cases, is damaging homes in the Sierra. Tahoe Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin demonstrates how to remove piles of the white stuff from a roof before the heavy load causes serious problems, on Friday, March 10, 2017.
UC Davis students celebrated the Spring Festival of Holi, where they forgive and forget, play, laugh and make new friends. Students doused each other in powdered color from head-to-toe, rinsing off with massive squirt guns while a DJ cranks out a variety of Bollywood hits interspersed with a few American hits as well. The Indian Graduate Student Association and the friends of the UC Davis Arboretum hosted the party on Sunday, March 12, 2017.