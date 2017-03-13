Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

UC Davis students celebrated the Spring Festival of Holi, where they forgive and forget, play, laugh and make new friends. Students doused each other in powdered color from head-to-toe, rinsing off with massive squirt guns while a DJ cranks out a variety of Bollywood hits interspersed with a few American hits as well. The Indian Graduate Student Association and the friends of the UC Davis Arboretum hosted the party on Sunday, March 12, 2017.