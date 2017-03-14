Next stop NBA draft? NCAA tournament gives Sacramento close look at top pro prospects

Eight players expected to perform at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento during the first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on March 17 and 19, 2017, have been identified by experts as targets of NBA teams planning their upcoming drafts. Draft websites tankathan.com, nbadraft.net and draftexpress.com have included these players in their mock drafts. Included are player names, schools, year in school, position played and nicknames of NBA teams who might pick them.