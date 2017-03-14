NCAA Tournament

March 14, 2017 6:17 PM

Can’t make it to Dayton? Watch UC Davis’ game with other Aggies fans

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

The UC Davis men’s basketball team will play its first NCAA Tournament game on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

If you can’t make it to the game but want to watch it with other fans, you’re in luck.

Several “watch parties” are planned for the Aggies’ game against North Carolina Central, which tips off at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

There are three in the area:

▪ Sacramento: Sauced BBQ and Spirits, 1028 7th Street, 916-400-4341.

▪ Davis, UC Davis Student Community Center, 530-752-0997.

▪ Davis, Woodstock Pizza, 219 G Street, 530-757-2525.

Parties are also planned for numerous sites, including San Francisco, Denver and even London. Visit this UC Davis web page for more information.

If you’re at work or prefer the privacy of your home, the game will be broadcast on truTV and 105.5.

 
