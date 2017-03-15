No NCAA ticket? No worries with free practice sessions at Golden 1 Center

0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton Pause

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

0:42 NC Central celebrates, looks ahead to 1st-round NCAA match-up with UC Davis

1:11 UC Davis' J.T. Adenrele, Brynton Lemar on the Big West Conference

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage

2:07 Sacramento St. Patrick's Day revelers asked tough questions