No NCAA ticket? No worries with free practice sessions at Golden 1 Center

So you don’t have tickets to the NCAA Tournament first- and second-round games at Golden 1 Center?
You can still experience some of the flavor of March Madness in Sacramento on Thursday when the downtown arena opens up to the public with free practice sessions for all eight NCAA teams.
Here’s the schedule:
▪ Iona Gales, noon to 12:40 p.m.
▪ Rhode Island Rams, 12:45 to 1:25 p.m.
▪ Oregon Ducks, 1:30 to 2:10 p.m.
▪ Creighton Bluejays, 2:15 to 2:55 p.m.
▪ Cincinnati Bearcats, 4:25 to 5:05 p.m.
▪ UCLA Bruins, 5:10 to 5:50 p.m.
▪ Kansas State Wildcats, 5:55 to 6:35 p.m.
▪ Kent State Golden Eagles, 6:40 to 7:20 p.m.
----
Here’s the schedule for Thursday’s first-round games:
Midwest Regional
(Morning session)
Oregon (29-5) vs. Iona (22-12), 11 a.m.
Creighton (25-9) vs. Rhode Island (24-9), 1:30 p.m.
South Regional
(Afternoon session)
Cincinnati (29-5) vs. Kansas State (21-13), 4:27 p.m.
UCLA (29-4) vs. Kent State (22-13), 6:57 p.m
