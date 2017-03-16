NCAA Tournament

March 16, 2017 2:04 PM

NCAA game at a glance: Oregon could have hands full against Iona

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

MIDWEST REGION, FIRST ROUND

Who: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

When: Friday, 11 a.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Oregon by 14 1/2

Three things to watch:

Big game jitters: Iona hails from the East Coast, in New Rochelle, N.Y., to be specific, so travel is one thing, and though it went 18-2 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, it is not to be confused with a power conference such as the Pacific-12. So the pressure is on ... Oregon, naturally. That’s how the Gaels see it, and it’s true. The higher seeds with shorter road trips bear the greater burden.

Casimir cruiser: Redshirt sophomore guard Schadrac Casimir has endured all sorts of injuries, including double hip surgery and a hernia operation last offseason. He’s still rounding into full health, though he has played his best games lately. Iona needs him at his very best to offset Oregon’s fleet of runners.

Fast forward: Both teams prefer a breakneck pace, and two headliners will be Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and Iona forward Jordan Washington. The faster team wins.

Related content

NCAA Tournament

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Watch Nevada's Cameron Oliver, former Grant standout, shine in AAU after returning from injury

View more video

Sports Videos