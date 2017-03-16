A closer look at former Sacramento prep stars on display in NCAA Tournament

Need a rooting interest for the NCAA Tournament outside the Aggies, your alma mater, or your bracket? Several players who starred on the Sacramento-area high school hardwood will be on display in March Madness.
Take a closer look at Darius Graham (Sac High, UC Davis), Cameron Oliver (Grant, Nevada), D.J. Wilson (Capital Christian, Michigan), Solomon Young (Sac High, Iowa State) and Jordan Ford (Folsom, Saint Mary’s) with video and images from high school and college action.
Oliver and Young square off at 6:57 p.m. Thursday (TRUTV) when the No. 5 Cyclones take on the No. 12 Wolf Pack. Also on Nevada’s roster are walk-ons Charlie Tooley (Granite Bay) and David Cunningham (Bella Vista).
Ford’s No. 7 Gaels face No. 10 VCU at 4:20 p.m. Thursday (TBS).
On Friday, Wilson’s No. 7 Wolverines square off against No. 10 Oklahoma State at 9:15 a.m. (CBS), and Graham and the No. 16 Aggies play top-seed Kansas at 3:50 p.m. (TNT).
Prep video is courtesy of the Ballislife West YouTube channel.
