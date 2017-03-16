NCAA Tournament

March 16, 2017 3:23 PM

A closer look at former Sacramento prep stars on display in NCAA Tournament

Sacramento Bee Sports Staff

Need a rooting interest for the NCAA Tournament outside the Aggies, your alma mater, or your bracket? Several players who starred on the Sacramento-area high school hardwood will be on display in March Madness.

Take a closer look at Darius Graham (Sac High, UC Davis), Cameron Oliver (Grant, Nevada), D.J. Wilson (Capital Christian, Michigan), Solomon Young (Sac High, Iowa State) and Jordan Ford (Folsom, Saint Mary’s) with video and images from high school and college action.

Oliver and Young square off at 6:57 p.m. Thursday (TRUTV) when the No. 5 Cyclones take on the No. 12 Wolf Pack. Also on Nevada’s roster are walk-ons Charlie Tooley (Granite Bay) and David Cunningham (Bella Vista).

Watch Nevada's Cameron Oliver, former Grant standout, shine in AAU after returning from injury

After an ACL injury sidelined Cameron Oliver during his summer AAU junior season, he impressed in his first game back. Now a sophomore at Nevada, Oliver has helped the Wolf Pack reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Ballislife West YouTube channel

Watch highlights of Solomon Young: Iowa State forward and former Sac High star

Watch Solomon Young, a 6-8 forward for Iowa State playing in the NCAA Tournament, as a 15-year-old in these Adidas Uprising highlights via Ball is Life West. Solomon, The Bee’s 2015-16 Player of the Year from Sacramento High, has emerged as a defensive st

Ballislife West YouTube channel

Ford’s No. 7 Gaels face No. 10 VCU at 4:20 p.m. Thursday (TBS).

Watch highlights of Jordan Ford: St. Mary's guard and former Folsom High star

Here’s a three-game mixtape of Jordan Ford (in his high school battle against Noah Blackwell of Woodcreek who is now with Long Beach State). Ford is in the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, Wilson’s No. 7 Wolverines square off against No. 10 Oklahoma State at 9:15 a.m. (CBS), and Graham and the No. 16 Aggies play top-seed Kansas at 3:50 p.m. (TNT).

Prep video is courtesy of the Ballislife West YouTube channel.

